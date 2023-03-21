AFN Incirlik - Radio Spot - 39th Medical Group Family Advocacy - SSgt Alexandra McManus

Staff Sgt. Alexandra McManus, 39th Medical Operational Readiness Squadron, recorded a radio spot highlighting the Family Advocacy flight at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. The 39th OMRS recorded a series of radio spots touting the services their squadron provides to Airmen assigned at Incirlik. (Radio spot by Master Sgt. Joe W. McFadden)
|03.23.2023
|03.27.2023 06:26
|Newscasts
|73210
|2303/DOD_109533007.mp3
|00:00:30
|2023
|Blues
|1, TR
|1
|0
|0
