Thirty-second spot highlighting the Month of the Military Child, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 04:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73207
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109532957.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT