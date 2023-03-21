Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle talks Principles Requirements and Guidelines with Dr. Gerald Galloway

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, Inside the Castle talks with Dr. Gerald Galloway about the Principles, Requirements and Guidelines (PR&G) and shares experiences from his career in water resources.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.24.2023 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:19
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
