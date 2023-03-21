Lt. Sara Giles, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Mar. 24, 2023. This episode featured special guest, Petty Officer Peter Green, and included discussions on building and maintaining habits.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2023 03:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73186
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109529305.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:18
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
