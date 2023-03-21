Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Polk Podcast - Autism Awareness Month

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Jeff England 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    April is Autism Awareness Month and as part of the Exceptional Family Member Program’s activities to celebrate, we have a few exciting events in store for this month. Be sure to stay tuned for more information on these special activities that will be happening around Fort Polk. Together, we can work towards creating a better understanding of autism for our Fort Polk community!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:42:47
