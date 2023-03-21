Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 20th Anniversary of Operation Northern Delay

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 20th Anniversary of Operation Northern Delay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    AFN Aviano radio news reports on the 20th Anniversary of Operation Northern Delay. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 11:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73165
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109527300.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 20th Anniversary of Operation Northern Delay, by A1C Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Iraq

    AFN Europe

    AFN Aviano

    Operation Northern Delay

    TAGS

    Iraq
    AFN Europe
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    Operation Northern Delay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT