    Club Eifel Lunch Buffet

    RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Christopher Chen 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    15 Second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Club Eifel event:

    Club Eifel is hosting an all you can eat lunch buffet over at the fireside lounge April 4th, 12th and 26th. There is a fee, but club members get a discount. If you want to see the menu or find out more go to 52FSS.COM and find the flyer today.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 09:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73161
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109527189.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Club Eifel Lunch Buffet, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    DMA
    AFN Europe
    AFN Spangdahlem
    SrA Christopher Chen

