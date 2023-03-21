Club Eifel Lunch Buffet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73161" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

15 Second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Club Eifel event:



Club Eifel is hosting an all you can eat lunch buffet over at the fireside lounge April 4th, 12th and 26th. There is a fee, but club members get a discount. If you want to see the menu or find out more go to 52FSS.COM and find the flyer today.