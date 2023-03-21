15 Second radio spot for Spangdahlem's Club Eifel event:
Club Eifel is hosting an all you can eat lunch buffet over at the fireside lounge April 4th, 12th and 26th. There is a fee, but club members get a discount. If you want to see the menu or find out more go to 52FSS.COM and find the flyer today.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2023 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73161
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109527189.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Club Eifel Lunch Buffet, by SrA Christopher Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT