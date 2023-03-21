Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80s and 90s Party Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    AFN Kaiserslautern spot highlighting an upcoming event for the Kaiserslautern Military Community, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2023. Spot talks about the details on the 80s and 90s event. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.23.2023 09:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73150
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109526919.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Kaiserslautern

    80s

    90s

    kaiserslautern
    kmc
    spot
    kmcc

