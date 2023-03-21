Kirtland Air Force Base Podcast

Stop Human Trafficking: Dr. (Lt Col) Anna Fedotova, Kirtland Air Force Base psychologist, interviews Kara Smith, Chief of Analytics at Deliver Fund, a non-profit dedicated to uncovering human trafficking, on how to identify and stop the selling of humans. This 46-minute podcast addresses the triangle of human trafficking, which includes the trafficker, the victim, and the consumer. Learn what human trafficking looks like so you can help break the human trafficking triangle. This podcast is part of the Kirtland Air Force Base's April Child Abuse Prevention Month focus.



Links mentioned in the podcast:

https://deliverfund.org/

https://deliverfund.org/the-human-trafficking-problem-in-america/human-trafficking-statistics-and-resources/

https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline



Contact Teresa Reinhard, Prevention Coordination Specialist, Kirtland Air Force Base at 505.846.6427 or teresa.reinhard@us.af.mil for questions regarding this podcast.