Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kirtland Air Force Base Podcast

    Kirtland Air Force Base Podcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Stop Human Trafficking: Dr. (Lt Col) Anna Fedotova, Kirtland Air Force Base psychologist, interviews Kara Smith, Chief of Analytics at Deliver Fund, a non-profit dedicated to uncovering human trafficking, on how to identify and stop the selling of humans. This 46-minute podcast addresses the triangle of human trafficking, which includes the trafficker, the victim, and the consumer. Learn what human trafficking looks like so you can help break the human trafficking triangle. This podcast is part of the Kirtland Air Force Base's April Child Abuse Prevention Month focus.

    Links mentioned in the podcast:
    https://deliverfund.org/
    https://deliverfund.org/the-human-trafficking-problem-in-america/human-trafficking-statistics-and-resources/
    https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline

    Contact Teresa Reinhard, Prevention Coordination Specialist, Kirtland Air Force Base at 505.846.6427 or teresa.reinhard@us.af.mil for questions regarding this podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 15:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73135
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109525884.mp3
    Length: 00:46:49
    Album Podcast
    Genre Podcast
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Air Force Base Podcast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Kirtland AFB
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Human Trafficking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT