The Drop Episode 12 - We Are All Recruiters (WARE) Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73134" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Attracting the next generation of Airmen to serve in the Air National Guard is critical to our continued success. The We Are All Recruiters or (WEAR) Program enable individual members to do just that.



In this episode, we are joined by Master Sgt. Casey Reed 130th Recruiting Flight Chief to talk about the new program.