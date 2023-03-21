Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Drop Episode 12 - We Are All Recruiters (WARE) Program

    The Drop Episode 12 - We Are All Recruiters (WARE) Program

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Attracting the next generation of Airmen to serve in the Air National Guard is critical to our continued success. The We Are All Recruiters or (WEAR) Program enable individual members to do just that.

    In this episode, we are joined by Master Sgt. Casey Reed 130th Recruiting Flight Chief to talk about the new program.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73134
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109525569.mp3
    Length: 00:06:46
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Drop Episode 12 - We Are All Recruiters (WARE) Program, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WARE
    WVANG
    130th AW
    The Drop
    Ep. 12

