Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Incirlik Spot: Health and Performance Spot

    AFN Incirlik Spot: Health and Performance Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TURKEY

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashlinn Dornan, 39th Medical Group registered dietician, promotes the services of the Health and Performance section of the 39th MDG at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 17, 2023. (Department of Defense spot by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 03:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73118
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109524558.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Spot: Health and Performance Spot, by SrA Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Physical Fitness
    Incirlik
    Diet
    Dietician
    audio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT