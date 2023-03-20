Beneath the Wing – Airman 1st Class Matt Wiechmann

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matt Wiechmann, 133rd Medical Group, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 21, 2023. Wiechmann talks about his first night at basic military training and the changes he has seen in himself since joining the military.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 11:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|73114
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109522710.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:33
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
