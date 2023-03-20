Beneath the Wing – Airman 1st Class Matt Wiechmann

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73114" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matt Wiechmann, 133rd Medical Group, for the Beneath the Wing podcast series “First Year” in St. Paul, Minn., March 21, 2023. Wiechmann talks about his first night at basic military training and the changes he has seen in himself since joining the military.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)