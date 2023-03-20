Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison commander provides final remarks during 2023 Women's History Month Observance at McCoy's Community Center

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger gives the final comments March 16, 2023, during the 2023 Fort McCoy Women's History Month Observance at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, who holds a doctorate degree in history from the University of Minnesota and is the professor and chair for race, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gave her presentation as part of the observance. Vandenberg-Daves discussed several topics related to her work at the university. Each March, the Department of Defense pays tribute to the women who, through their determination and contributions, have shaped America’s history and whose efforts continue to pave the way forward. The 2023 theme for Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Garrison commander
    Fort McCoy
    2023 Women's History Month Observance

