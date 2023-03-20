Speaker gives presentation at Fort McCoy's 2023 Women's History Month observance, Part V

Jodi Vandenberg-Daves, who holds a doctorate degree in history from the University of Minnesota and is the professor and chair for race, gender, and sexuality studies at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives her presentation as part of the Fort McCoy observance for Women’s History Month on March 16, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Vandenberg-Daves discussed several topics related to her work at the university. Each March, the Department of Defense pays tribute to the women who, through their determination and contributions, have shaped America’s history and whose efforts continue to pave the way forward. The 2023 theme for Women’s History Month is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)