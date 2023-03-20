Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Bit - Hedy Lamarr

    AFN Naples Bit - Hedy Lamarr

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.16.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    A bit about Hedy Lamarr, an inventor and actress, for women's history month. Highlights her accomplishments and struggles. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 06:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73096
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109519914.mp3
    Length: 00:01:23
    Year 2023
    Genre BIT
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Bit - Hedy Lamarr, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    Hedy Lamarr
    Radio Bit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT