Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples news on port visits and the reserves.

    AFN Naples news on port visits and the reserves.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.15.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    News for local release highlighting 3 port visits across the AOR as well as updates to the Navy Reserves lines of effort.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73091
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109519825.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples news on port visits and the reserves., by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserves
    Radio News
    Port Visits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT