    13MAR2023 Couch Potato Hour

    JAPAN

    03.13.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Scoped audio file of the Sunset Drive's second radio hour, Couch Potato. Dealing with movie and TV news while also highlighting events going on at installations across the Kanto.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.19.2023 21:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73076
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109519158.mp3
    Length: 00:09:23
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 13MAR2023 Couch Potato Hour, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Tokyo
    TV
    Movie
    Reeltime

