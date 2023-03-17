Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FIT CHAP, episode 2

    03.17.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Meredith Phipps, clinical intern at the Maryland University of Integrative Health. Meredith unpacks eudaimonic well-being and its application to the rigors of Army chaplaincy. Together, they discuss the importance of spiritual and mental readiness prior to arrival at CHBOLC and moving forward into future ministry.

    Meredith's studies can be found at the following links:

    -Experiential Appreciation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-021-01283-6
    -Eudaimonic wellbeing as discussed in the context of polyvagal theory https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2018.00067/full

    This work, FIT CHAP, episode 2, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoception
    eudaimonic well-being
    yoga therapy

