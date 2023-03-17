FIT CHAP, episode 2

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Meredith Phipps, clinical intern at the Maryland University of Integrative Health. Meredith unpacks eudaimonic well-being and its application to the rigors of Army chaplaincy. Together, they discuss the importance of spiritual and mental readiness prior to arrival at CHBOLC and moving forward into future ministry.



Meredith's studies can be found at the following links:



-Experiential Appreciation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-021-01283-6

-Eudaimonic wellbeing as discussed in the context of polyvagal theory https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2018.00067/full