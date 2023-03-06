The Ian Saunders Campaign Podcast: Protect

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/73022" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Ian Saunders is the U.S. candidate for Secretary General of the World Customs Organization. In this podcast, he discusses one of the four pillars of his campaign, Protect. Join Mr. Saunders and host, David Quiñones, on a deep dive into Mr. Saunders’ campaign!