    The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 10: U.S. v. Bench, 82 MJ 388 (C.A.A.F. 2022)

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    This case is about remote live testimony of a child and the accused’s right to confrontation.

    Connect with us on Facebook (tjaglcs_crimlaw) or Instagram (tjaglcs_crimlaw)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:01
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 10: U.S. v. Bench, 82 MJ 388 (C.A.A.F. 2022), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

