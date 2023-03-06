Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Rota Newscast, George H.W. Carrier Strike Group returns to Souda Bay

    AFN Rota Newscast, George H.W. Carrier Strike Group returns to Souda Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    03.13.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. bush, along with the embarked staff of carrier strike group 10, arrived in Souda bay, Greece, for a scheduled port visit march 10, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73012
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109511946.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Commercial
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Newscast, George H.W. Carrier Strike Group returns to Souda Bay, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    CSG 10
    George H.W. Bush
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    Neptune Strike 23-1
    NEST 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT