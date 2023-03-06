Sergeant Major Brown takes over the show and him and DJ Cali discuss leadership, the Oscars, spring break and more.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 07:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72995
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109509392.mp3
|Length:
|00:32:29
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 13March23, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
