Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TurkiyeHADR: 39th FSS SrA Maness Shout-out Spot

    TurkiyeHADR: 39th FSS SrA Maness Shout-out Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Senior Airman Jacob Maness, 39th Force Support Squadron patriot village lodging assistant, speaks about what his duties are during the earthquake relief efforts at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Feb 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 07:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72978
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109507424.mp3
    Length: 00:00:20
    Artist Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Composer Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Conductor Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
    Year 2023
    Genre Spot
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR: 39th FSS SrA Maness Shout-out Spot, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Incirlik
    Earthquake
    Spot
    TurkiyeHADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT