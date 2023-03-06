Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR: 39th FSS Dining Facility Newscast

    TURKEY

    02.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Patrick Guthrie, 39th Force Support Squadron dining facility manager, speaks about his role during earthquake relief operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Feb 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

