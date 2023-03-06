Airman 1st Class Courtney Allen, 786th Force Support Squadron recognition and evaluation technician, talks about her duties during earthquake relief operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, Feb 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 07:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72975
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109507401.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TurkiyeHADR: 39th FSS A1C Allen Newscast, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT