    08MAR23 Wellness Wednesdays with CDR Braxton and DJ Jonny_Jams

    BAHRAIN

    03.08.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Live interview with CDR Elyse Braxton, Public Health Nurse at U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain and Ms. Marjorie Redd-Gray, discussing Occupational Health, safety, healthy eating and more. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 03:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72972
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109506349.mp3
    Length: 00:44:13
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 08MAR23 Wellness Wednesdays with CDR Braxton and DJ Jonny_Jams, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Safety
    Health
    Wellness Wednesday
    NMRTU

