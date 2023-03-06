Two-minute newscast covering the Korean Navy assuming command of CTF 151 and the concluded NAVCENT USV exercise. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 06:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72968
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109506283.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat 22FEB23, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
