TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio Spot: Capt. Rico Blackmon, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed members of the 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron about their role in the earthquake relief efforts at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 11, 2023. Capt. Rico Blackmon, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron, distribution and deployment flight commander, gave a shoutout to members of Incirlik Air Base for their teamwork during the earthquake relief efforts at the end of his interview. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
Date Taken:
|02.11.2023
Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 05:30
