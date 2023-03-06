Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - AMC Command Team

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command (AMC) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, join Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram of AFN Kaiserslautern, March 1, 2023. The AMC command team discussed the importance of Ramstein Air Base and AMC’s mission across Europe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 07:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    AMC
    Ramstein

