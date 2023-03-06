Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 73. Pursuit of Power: Russian History & the Buildup to Conflict with Ukraine

In this episode of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast, Major Laura Quaco is joined by Dr. Andy Akin and Lieutenant Colonel Sandra O’Hern for a conversation about Russian history and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine leading up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Stay tuned for the next episode to hear the remainder of the conversation in which the host and guests discuss operations and international legal principles related to Russia and the conflict.
