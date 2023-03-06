Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast - 73. Pursuit of Power: Russian History & the Buildup to Conflict with Ukraine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72878" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast, Major Laura Quaco is joined by Dr. Andy Akin and Lieutenant Colonel Sandra O’Hern for a conversation about Russian history and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine leading up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Stay tuned for the next episode to hear the remainder of the conversation in which the host and guests discuss operations and international legal principles related to Russia and the conflict.



Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or airforcejagrecruiting@gmail.com. Don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.