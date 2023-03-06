Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword - Ep. 4: Administrative Law Department Guide to State Taxes for Service members and Spouses

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    It’s Tax Season! MAJ Ceara Riggs and MAJ Kyle Burgamy clarify state residency requirements for Service members and spouses that may help reduce their tax burden.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    JAG
    tax season
    lawyer
    military law
    National Security Law
    military tax law

