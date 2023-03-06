Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 5 - An Interview with Prof. Adam Oler about Baltic Gavel

    NSL Unscripted | Episode 5 - An Interview with Prof. Adam Oler about Baltic Gavel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, Maj Grant McDowell (U.S. Marine Corps), Vice-Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews Professor Adam Oler, Associate Professor of Strategy and Chair, Department of Security Studies at the National War College, National Defense University about the Baltic Gavel national security law simulation. Students from the 71st Graduate Course Current Topics in National Security Law participated alongside law students from Emory Law in this simulation.

    The National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, a joint team of national security law professors and practitioners from all U.S. military services, produces this podcast. ADN is responsible for the education of judge advocates and senior Army leaders on NSL to include the law of armed conflict (LOAC).

    NSL Practitioner's interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Library of Congress Military Legal Resources page.

    For any listeners interested in contacting Professor Oler, he can be reached by his e-mail at adam.oler.civ@ndu.edu as promised in the episode on outreach information about Baltic Gavel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.06.2023 13:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72826
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109493881.mp3
    Length: 00:20:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 5 - An Interview with Prof. Adam Oler about Baltic Gavel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Lawyer
    LOAC
    National Security Law
    TJAGLCS
    PracticewithPurpose

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT