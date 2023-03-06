NSL Unscripted | Episode 5 - An Interview with Prof. Adam Oler about Baltic Gavel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72826" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Maj Grant McDowell (U.S. Marine Corps), Vice-Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews Professor Adam Oler, Associate Professor of Strategy and Chair, Department of Security Studies at the National War College, National Defense University about the Baltic Gavel national security law simulation. Students from the 71st Graduate Course Current Topics in National Security Law participated alongside law students from Emory Law in this simulation.



The National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, a joint team of national security law professors and practitioners from all U.S. military services, produces this podcast. ADN is responsible for the education of judge advocates and senior Army leaders on NSL to include the law of armed conflict (LOAC).



NSL Practitioner's interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Library of Congress Military Legal Resources page.



For any listeners interested in contacting Professor Oler, he can be reached by his e-mail at adam.oler.civ@ndu.edu as promised in the episode on outreach information about Baltic Gavel.