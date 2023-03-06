In this episode, Maj Grant McDowell (U.S. Marine Corps), Vice-Chair and Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS), interviews Professor Adam Oler, Associate Professor of Strategy and Chair, Department of Security Studies at the National War College, National Defense University about the Baltic Gavel national security law simulation. Students from the 71st Graduate Course Current Topics in National Security Law participated alongside law students from Emory Law in this simulation.
The National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, a joint team of national security law professors and practitioners from all U.S. military services, produces this podcast. ADN is responsible for the education of judge advocates and senior Army leaders on NSL to include the law of armed conflict (LOAC).
NSL Practitioner's interested in reviewing resources and scholarship produced by ADN should check out the Operational Law Handbook and LOAC Documentary Supplement and other significant military legal resources available at The Library of Congress Military Legal Resources page.
For any listeners interested in contacting Professor Oler, he can be reached by his e-mail at adam.oler.civ@ndu.edu as promised in the episode on outreach information about Baltic Gavel.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72826
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109493881.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:34
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSL Unscripted | Episode 5 - An Interview with Prof. Adam Oler about Baltic Gavel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT