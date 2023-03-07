On this Pacific Pulse: Exercise Cobra Gold 2023 kicked off in Thailand; Agile Reaper 23-1 started in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands; and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) delivered 4,500 lbs. of supplies to the Federated States of Micronesia.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2023 00:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72801
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109492634.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: March 7, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT