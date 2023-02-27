Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 021 - March 2023

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    This month’s show features a discussion with members of the local chapter of Toastmasters. We hear a clip from our other podcast, Chevrons, where we spend some time with a panel of prior enlisted company grade officers who tell us why they decided to jump from stripes to bars and what their experience was like and how it's been since they made the transition. In honor of Women’s History Month, we'll learn about Frances Fortune Grimes, a Women's Airforce Service Pilot who served right here at Otis. We also asked some of our Airmen what mentorship meant to them and to get advice on finding the right person to fill that role in your career. First up, we hear the March Command Message where Colonel Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group talks about creating your own luck and using the ingredients of openness, preparation, flexibility and generosity to maximize your odds of success.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 19:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72792
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109489591.mp3
    Length: 00:46:56
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    TAGS

    mentorship
    command message
    womens history
    wasps
    public speaking

