Panelists discuss non-traditional security challenges in Africa with delegates of the African Alumni Symposium Feb. 28, 2023 at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Dr. Diana Putman, senior executive of international development, and Kenya Lt. Gen Jonah Mwangi, Kenya Defence Force, discussed pressing issues beyond violent extremist organizations and militant groups.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2023 16:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72790
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109489451.mp3
|Length:
|01:27:32
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, African Alumni Symposium Plenary Discussion 3 - Non-traditional security challenges, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT