Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep30

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep30

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Francis Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    A discussion about the role of women in Army history and an overview of the Army Women's Museum with Tracy Bradford and Vicki Archileti.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 14:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72788
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109488809.mp3
    Length: 00:40:41
    Artist Interview with Tracy Bradford and Vicki Archileti
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Womens History
    Track # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep30, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    womens issues
    Womens History Month
    Womens History
    U.S. Army
    Army History
    Army Museums

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT