A discussion about the role of women in Army history and an overview of the Army Women's Museum with Tracy Bradford and Vicki Archileti.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 14:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72788
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109488809.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:41
|Artist
|Interview with Tracy Bradford and Vicki Archileti
|Composer
|CMH Lee Reynolds
|Album
|Womens History
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Ep30, by Francis Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT