    Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Ga. ARNG Sergeant Majors discuss enlisted promotions

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Audio by Maj. Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    In this episode, Georgia Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major Jeff Logan joins Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, Sgt. Maj. Adelia Barnes, and Sgt. Maj. Wendy Jones to discuss the organization's enlisted promotion system to include trends, observations, and advice to Soldiers as they navigate their careers in the National Guard.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:24
    This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Ga. ARNG Sergeant Majors discuss enlisted promotions, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Georgia Guard
    Senior Enlisted leaders
    Enlisted Promotions

