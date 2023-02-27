In this episode, Georgia Army National Guard State Command Sergeant Major Jeff Logan joins Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, Sgt. Maj. Adelia Barnes, and Sgt. Maj. Wendy Jones to discuss the organization's enlisted promotion system to include trends, observations, and advice to Soldiers as they navigate their careers in the National Guard.
This work, Georgia Guard Fencepost Podcast - Ga. ARNG Sergeant Majors discuss enlisted promotions, by MAJ Charles Emmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
