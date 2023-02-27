Transitioning out of the military can be difficult. The supporting agencies across the Kaiserslautern Military Community provide resources and programs to make the transition easier. (DMA Radio Newscast by SrA Stephanie Gelardo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 07:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72777
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109487544.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update – Transition in the KMC, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT