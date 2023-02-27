NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 28, 2023) Radio spot about Wilma Rudolph, Olympic gold medalist, created for Women's History Month. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72769
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109487489.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Radio Spot, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT