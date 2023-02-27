Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Radio Spot

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 28, 2023) Radio spot about Wilma Rudolph, Olympic gold medalist, created for Women's History Month. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 06:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72769
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109487489.mp3
    Length: 00:01:40
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month Radio Spot, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples

