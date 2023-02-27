NAPLES, Italy (Feb. 27, 2023) Radio news covering NSA Naples Athletics Booster Club Spring Bazaar and U.S. brings emergency field hospital to Turkey. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72768
|Filename:
|2302/DOD_109487477.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAHS Booster Club Spring Bazaar - Regional Radio News, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
