    Regional News - 97.3 AFN the Eagle - Naples, Italy All Volunteer Force at 50 and New Firefighting Training Capabilities

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Regional News highlighting the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the Italy All Volunteer Force at 50 conference and US Army Garrison new mobile firefighting training system. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 06:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72767
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109487451.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Firefighting
    Training

