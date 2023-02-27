Regional News highlighting the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks at the Italy All Volunteer Force at 50 conference and US Army Garrison new mobile firefighting training system. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2023 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72767
|Filename:
|2303/DOD_109487451.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Regional News - 97.3 AFN the Eagle - Naples, Italy All Volunteer Force at 50 and New Firefighting Training Capabilities, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT