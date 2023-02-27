Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN teaching at NSA Naples Middle High School and USS Hershel Woody Williams (ESB 4) - Regional Radio News

    AFN teaching at NSA Naples Middle High School and USS Hershel Woody Williams (ESB 4) - Regional Radio News

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.02.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (March 2, 2023) Regional radio news covering AFN teaching at NSA Naples Middle High School and USS Hershel Woody Williams (ESB 4) bringing aid to Turkey. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 06:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72763
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109487447.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN teaching at NSA Naples Middle High School and USS Hershel Woody Williams (ESB 4) - Regional Radio News, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT