    Transition Assistance Program Radio Spot

    Transition Assistance Program Radio Spot

    GERMANY

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A panicked military member is getting out of the military and does not know what's next. His fellow military member advises him to use the Transition Assistance Program for service members transitioning out of the military.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 04:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72761
    Filename: 2303/DOD_109487345.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transition Assistance Program Radio Spot, by A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Air Force
    Army
    AFN Kaiserslautern

