    TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Spot: Col. John Morris, Commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division

    02.28.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    American Forces Network Incirlik recently interviewed U.S. Army Col. John Morris, Commander of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, regarding the Army’s role in the earthquake relief efforts, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 28, 2023. As of Feb. 26, 2023, six U.S. Army CH-47F (Chinook) and six UH-60M (Blackhawk) helicopters delivered 573,250 pounds of humanitarian aid from Incirlik Air Base to the provinces of Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, and Adiyaman, Türkiye, enabling access to remote areas and affected Turkish communities. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Spot compiled by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 08:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:15
