    AFN Wiesbaden Radio News March 2, 2023

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Degraffenreed, network technician, 693rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, 480th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, and Senior Airman Warren Mcrae network technician, 693rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, 480th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, speak about competing in the Installation Management Command Europe basketball championship Feb. 27, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, March 1, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News March 2, 2023, by SPC Theodosius Santalov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    People First
    StrongerTogether

