AFN Wiesbaden Radio News March 2, 2023

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Degraffenreed, network technician, 693rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, 480th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, and Senior Airman Warren Mcrae network technician, 693rd Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, 480th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, speak about competing in the Installation Management Command Europe basketball championship Feb. 27, 2023, on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio product was recorded at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, March 1, 2023. (U.S. Army Audio by Spc. Theodosius Santalov)