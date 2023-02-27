Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. National Park Service offers free lifetime passes to Veterans

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Through the U.S. National Park Service, Veterans can now obtain a free lifetime pass to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites. These sites are located across more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests. The lands host activities to fit any lifestyle—hiking, biking, fishing, camping—and much more. Gold Star families are also eligible for these free lifetime passes. Plus, they cover entrance fees for a driver and all passengers in a car—or up to three additional adults at sites that charge per person.

    TAGS

    VA
    Gold Star families
    U.S. National Park Service
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    free lifetime passes

