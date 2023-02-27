The Marne Report

On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Kevin sits down with Calvin Lawton from the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Army Housing Office to discuss the upcoming housing town hall events scheduled for March 15 & 16. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts!