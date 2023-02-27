Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connect First - Ep. 4 with COL Meghann Sullivan

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, the command sergeant major of America's First Corps, discusses the nature of officer and non-commissioned officer relationships with Col. Meghann Sullivan, commander of 5th Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, during this fourth episode of Connect First.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Leadership
    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Connect First

