    What to expect when you call the Veterans Crisis Line

    UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Audio by Mike Richman 

    Veterans Health Administration

    Veterans who are having thoughts of suicide or know of a Veteran at risk for taking their own life are encouraged to call the new Veterans crisis line number: 988, then press 1. The crisis line is full of responders who’ll listen and help. Many are Veterans or have Veteran family members and friends, so they’re prepared to address a Veteran's challenges. Those at risk shouldn't delay their call. Dial 988, then press 1.

    suicide prevention
    VA
    suicide
    U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
    Veterans Crisis Line
    suicide risk

