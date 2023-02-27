What to expect when you call the Veterans Crisis Line

Veterans who are having thoughts of suicide or know of a Veteran at risk for taking their own life are encouraged to call the new Veterans crisis line number: 988, then press 1. The crisis line is full of responders who’ll listen and help. Many are Veterans or have Veteran family members and friends, so they’re prepared to address a Veteran's challenges. Those at risk shouldn't delay their call. Dial 988, then press 1.
