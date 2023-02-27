What to expect when you call the Veterans Crisis Line

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72664" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Veterans who are having thoughts of suicide or know of a Veteran at risk for taking their own life are encouraged to call the new Veterans crisis line number: 988, then press 1. The crisis line is full of responders who’ll listen and help. Many are Veterans or have Veteran family members and friends, so they’re prepared to address a Veteran's challenges. Those at risk shouldn't delay their call. Dial 988, then press 1.