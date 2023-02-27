TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News: Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing Commander (2)

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
