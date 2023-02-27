TurkiyeHADR - AFN Incirlik Radio News: Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing Commander (2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72663" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Incirlik interviewed Col. Calvin Powell, 39th Air Base Wing commander, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 17, 2023. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. Incirlik Air Base is serving as a major hub for humanitarian assistance flowing to the affected region following the 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Department of Defense Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)